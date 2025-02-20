Adam Macko Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Macko underwent arthroscopic surgery Thursday to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Macko suffered the injury early on in camp and an operation had been expected. Blue Jays manager John Schneider was not able to offer a timetable for the lefty's return, but Macko would seem likely to miss at least the first month or so of the season. Once recovered, Macko is likely headed to Triple-A Buffalo.