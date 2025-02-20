Fantasy Baseball
Adam Macko headshot

Adam Macko Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Macko underwent arthroscopic surgery Thursday to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Macko suffered the injury early on in camp and an operation had been expected. Blue Jays manager John Schneider was not able to offer a timetable for the lefty's return, but Macko would seem likely to miss at least the first month or so of the season. Once recovered, Macko is likely headed to Triple-A Buffalo.

Adam Macko
Toronto Blue Jays
