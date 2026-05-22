Adam Macko News: Credited with first MLB win

Macko (1-0) gave up a hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief Thursday to record the win over the Yankees.

Braydon Fisher worked 1.1 scoreless frames as the opener before passing the torch to Macko in what ended up being a 2-0 combined shutout for the Blue Jays staff. It was the 25-year-old southpaw's first win in his third MLB appearance, and through three innings Macko has yet to give up a run with a 3:0 K:BB.