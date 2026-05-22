Adam Macko News: Credited with first MLB win
Macko (1-0) gave up a hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief Thursday to record the win over the Yankees.
Braydon Fisher worked 1.1 scoreless frames as the opener before passing the torch to Macko in what ended up being a 2-0 combined shutout for the Blue Jays staff. It was the 25-year-old southpaw's first win in his third MLB appearance, and through three innings Macko has yet to give up a run with a 3:0 K:BB.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Macko See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country87 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week300 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB AssignmentsApril 8, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & FallersJune 10, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Macko See More