Adam Macko News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Macko to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander delivered two scoreless appearances early in camp but was never a likely bet to make Toronto's Opening Day roster. Macko started in 10 of his 18 appearances at Triple-A last season, finishing with a 5.06 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 65:36 K:BB over 64 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Macko See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week220 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments329 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections357 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & FallersJune 10, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Macko See More