Adam Macko News: Serving as Friday's opener
Macko will be the Blue Jays' opening pitcher in Friday's contest in Baltimore, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Macko hasn't gone more than 1.1 innings or thrown more than 20 pitches in his six relief outings for the Blue Jays this season, so his appearance Friday will be brief. Austin Voth is a top candidate to serve in a bulk relief role against the Orioles, though Toronto has not confirmed that.
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