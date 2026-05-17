Adam Macko headshot

Adam Macko News: Summoned to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Toronto recalled Macko from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The Blue Jays needed to fill a bullpen spot with Tommy Nance (forearm) landing on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move. If Macko sees game action at any point during his call-up, he'll be making his MLB debut. The lefty has appeared in 13 games with Buffalo this season, posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 18 innings.

Adam Macko
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Macko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Macko See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
82 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
295 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 8, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
June 10, 2024