Adam Macko News: Summoned to majors
Toronto recalled Macko from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
The Blue Jays needed to fill a bullpen spot with Tommy Nance (forearm) landing on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move. If Macko sees game action at any point during his call-up, he'll be making his MLB debut. The lefty has appeared in 13 games with Buffalo this season, posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 18 innings.
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