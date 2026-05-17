Adam Macko News: Summoned to majors

Toronto recalled Macko from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The Blue Jays needed to fill a bullpen spot with Tommy Nance (forearm) landing on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move. If Macko sees game action at any point during his call-up, he'll be making his MLB debut. The lefty has appeared in 13 games with Buffalo this season, posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 18 innings.