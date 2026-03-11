Adam Mazur Injury: Needs season-ending surgery

The Marlins announced that Mazur will undergo surgery Wednesday on his right elbow and will miss the entire 2026 season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The report doesn't provide any specifics regarding Mazur's procedure, but the right-hander is presumably ticketed for Tommy John surgery or UCL repair with an internal brace. The latter procedure would give Mazur a chance at avoiding missed time to begin the 2027 campaign, while the right-hander would almost certainly open next season on the injured list if Tommy John surgery is deemed necessary. Even before experiencing discomfort in his elbow last week and getting shut down from throwing, Mazur was facing an uphill battle to make the Marlins' Opening Day rotation and was likely to begin the season at Triple-A Jacksonville. In any event, the loss of Mazur will thin the Marlins' organizational rotation depth.