Adam Mazur headshot

Adam Mazur Injury: Opts for hybrid elbow surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 10:13am

Mazur (elbow) underwent UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery in 13-to-14 months, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

De Nicola reported earlier Wednesday that Mazur was ticketed for season-ending elbow surgery, but the nature of his procedure wasn't revealed until the operation was completed. Since he avoided a traditional Tommy John surgery, Mazur may be able to shave a couple of months off his recovery timeline, but he's still likely to open the 2027 season on the Marlins' injured list. Prior to undergoing surgery, Mazur was likely headed to Triple-A Jacksonville to begin the season, but the loss of the 24-year-old right-hander for the entire 2026 campaign represents a hit to the organization's rotation depth.

Adam Mazur
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Mazur See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Mazur See More
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
176 days ago
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 14
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
178 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 14
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
178 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
179 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash Down the Stretch
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash Down the Stretch
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
183 days ago