Adam Mazur Injury: Opts for hybrid elbow surgery

Mazur (elbow) underwent UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery in 13-to-14 months, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

De Nicola reported earlier Wednesday that Mazur was ticketed for season-ending elbow surgery, but the nature of his procedure wasn't revealed until the operation was completed. Since he avoided a traditional Tommy John surgery, Mazur may be able to shave a couple of months off his recovery timeline, but he's still likely to open the 2027 season on the Marlins' injured list. Prior to undergoing surgery, Mazur was likely headed to Triple-A Jacksonville to begin the season, but the loss of the 24-year-old right-hander for the entire 2026 campaign represents a hit to the organization's rotation depth.