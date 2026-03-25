Adam Mazur Injury: Placed on 60-day IL
The Marlins placed Mazur (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster. Mazur will miss the entirety of the 2026 season after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace on his right elbow earlier this month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Mazur See More
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down190 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 14192 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 14192 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week193 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Mazur See More