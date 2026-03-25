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Adam Mazur Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Marlins placed Mazur (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster. Mazur will miss the entirety of the 2026 season after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace on his right elbow earlier this month.

Adam Mazur
Miami Marlins
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