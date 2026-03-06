Adam Mazur headshot

Adam Mazur Injury: Reports elbow discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Mazur reported discomfort in his right elbow Friday and will see a specialist after getting imaging done, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

It's bad news for Mazur, who's pushing for a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old posted a 4.80 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP across 30 big-league innings last season for Miami and hasn't allowed a run in three innings of action during spring training. More information regarding Mazur's health should be available in the coming days.

Adam Mazur
Miami Marlins
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Mazur See More
