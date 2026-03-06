Adam Mazur Injury: Reports elbow discomfort

Mazur reported discomfort in his right elbow Friday and will see a specialist after getting imaging done, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

It's bad news for Mazur, who's pushing for a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old posted a 4.80 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP across 30 big-league innings last season for Miami and hasn't allowed a run in three innings of action during spring training. More information regarding Mazur's health should be available in the coming days.