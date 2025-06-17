Adam Mazur News: Starting Wednesday

The Marlins will recall Mazur from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Mazur made eight starts with the Padres last season, turning in a 7.49 ERA across 33.2 innings before being dealt to Miami in the trade that sent Tanner Scott to San Diego. Mazur has shown improvement at Triple-A Jacksonville this year to the tune of a 3.62 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 59.2 frames, and he'll now get another opportunity to prove himself in the big leagues. Whether he sticks around in the Marlins' rotation will likely depend on his performance Wednesday and the health of Max Meyer (hip).