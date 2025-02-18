Adam Ottavino News: Back to Boston as NRI

The Red Sox signed Ottavino to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Ottavino pitched for the Red Sox in 2021 prior to spending the last three seasons with the Mets. The veteran reliever held a 4.34 ERA and 70:23 K:BB over 56 innings for New York in 2024 and did not pitch for them in the playoffs. Ottavino can still get right-handed batters out (.536 OPS in 2024) and miss bats (28.6 percent strikeout rate), giving the 39-year-old a decent chance to crack Boston's Opening Day roster.