Adam Ottavino News: Elects free agency

Ottavino elected to become a free agent Sunday.

Ottavino was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday, and he will now enter free agency instead of reporting to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The right-hander made two appearances out of the bullpen with New York, allowing two walks while striking out two batters over 1.1 innings. Ottavino will likely find another suitor in the near future.