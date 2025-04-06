Fantasy Baseball
Adam Ottavino headshot

Adam Ottavino News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 4:03pm

Ottavino elected to become a free agent Sunday.

Ottavino was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday, and he will now enter free agency instead of reporting to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The right-hander made two appearances out of the bullpen with New York, allowing two walks while striking out two batters over 1.1 innings. Ottavino will likely find another suitor in the near future.

Adam Ottavino
 Free Agent
