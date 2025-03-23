Adam Ottavino News: Granted release by Boston

The Red Sox have released Ottavino after he triggered his opt-out clause, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Ottavino was informed Saturday that he wasn't going to make the Opening Day roster, and he subsequently opted out of his minor-league deal. The righty reliever struggled somewhat with a 4.24 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 56 regular-season innings with the Mets last year, but he did manage to pick up 15 holds and a save while posting an 11.2 K/9, so it seems likely that he'll get a look from another organization in need of a veteran bullpen arm.