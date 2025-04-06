Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adam Ottavino headshot

Adam Ottavino News: Links back up with New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 7:17am

Ottavino agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees on Sunday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Ottavino elected free agency earlier Sunday after he cleared waivers upon being designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday, but he will now rejoin New York ahead of its three-game series in Detroit that begins Monday. The right-hander has made two scoreless appearances with the Yankees so far this season, allowing two walks while striking out two batters over 1.1 innings.

Adam Ottavino
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now