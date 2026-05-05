Adam Plutko News: Retires from professional baseball
Plutko announced his retirement from professional baseball Tuesday on his X account.
Plutko spent last season at Triple-A Louisville in the Reds organization and last pitched at the big-league level in 2021. The 34-year-old will finish with a 5.39 ERA over 88 appearances (37 starts) covering parts of five major-league seasons.
Adam Plutko
Free Agent
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