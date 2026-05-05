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Adam Plutko News: Retires from professional baseball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Plutko announced his retirement from professional baseball Tuesday on his X account.

Plutko spent last season at Triple-A Louisville in the Reds organization and last pitched at the big-league level in 2021. The 34-year-old will finish with a 5.39 ERA over 88 appearances (37 starts) covering parts of five major-league seasons.

Adam Plutko
 Free Agent
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