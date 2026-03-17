Adbert Alzolay headshot

Adbert Alzolay News: Fails to make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

The Mets reassigned Alzolay to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Alzolay is healthy again after missing the entire 2025 season while recovering from August 2024 Tommy John operation, but the 31-year-old righty will need to shake off some rust at Triple-A Syracuse and show that he's regained his pre-surgery velocity and command before garnering another look in the big leagues. He had previously been one of the game's more effective closers as recently as the 2023 season, when he went 22-for-25 in save chances and delivered a 2.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 67:13 K:BB across 64 innings with the Cubs.

Adbert Alzolay
New York Mets
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