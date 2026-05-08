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Addison Barger Injury: Activation likely Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Manager John Schneider said Barger (ankle) is traveling to Toronto on Friday and will "most likely" be activated off the injured list Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barger was expected to come off the IL for Friday's series opener versus the Angels, but it appeals the Blue Jays will give him a day to settle in before returning him to the active roster. The 26-year-old went 1-for-19 with three walks and six strikeouts in eight games prior to landing on the shelf. Barger is likely to take a significant role now that he's healthy, with most of his starts likely to come in the outfield.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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