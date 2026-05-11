Addison Barger Injury: Back to IL with elbow inflammation
The Blue Jays placed Barger on the 10-day injured list Monday with right elbow inflammation.
Barger just returned to the active roster Friday after missing more than a month with injuries to both ankles. He played only one game for the Blue Jays before heading back on the IL with an elbow injury. Barger had been slated to undergo an MRI, but it's unclear whether those results are in yet. If he avoided structural damage and is indeed dealing with only inflammation, Barger might not be sidelined long. Yohendrick Pinango will take Barger's roster spot and should see regular work in the outfield versus righties.
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