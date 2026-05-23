Addison Barger Injury: Could resume hitting Sunday

The Blue Jays are hopeful Barger (elbow) will resume hitting and throwing Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barger dealt with bilateral discomfort in both ankles early in April before landing on the IL with a left ankle sprain April 7. He returned May 9, but then on May 10, right elbow soreness required an MRI and he was placed on the IL with inflammation May 11. If he gets the green light to resume baseball activities, it might not be long before he embarks on another rehab assignment, but so far this has been a lost season for Barger.