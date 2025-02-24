Addison Barger Injury: Day-to-day with swollen hand

Barger (hand) will try to hit Monday and is considered day-to-day, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Per manager John Schneider, Barger's right hand is swollen and he had a blood blister after getting hit by a Garrett Crochet pitch Sunday. The Jays game was rained out Monday, but Barger wasn't in the lineup, although it sounds like he'll get back in there once the swelling in his hand goes down. Barger showed up to camp in great shape and has intriguing tools (plus bat speed, above-average foot speed) if he can earn a role either in the outfield or at third base.