Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger Injury: Departs with ankle issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:49pm

Barger was removed from Sunday's game against the White Sox due to bilateral ankle discomfort, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Barger went 0-for-3 before being replaced by Jesus Sanchez in right field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The severity of the injury is unclear, so Barger should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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