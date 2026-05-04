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Addison Barger Injury: Expected back this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Barger (ankles) being activated from the 10-day injured list on Friday would be a "worst-case scenario,"Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Barger homered in his first rehab game with Single-A Dunedin on Sunday and will play there again Tuesday. He could rejoin the Blue Jays after that and be activated as soon as Wednesday, but a return Friday for the start of a homestand seems likelier. Barger has been sidelined since early April with sprains in both ankles.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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