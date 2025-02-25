Addison Barger Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Barger (hand) is expected to return to Grapefruit League action Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barger was hit on the hand by a pitch Sunday, but X-rays came back negative, and Barger went through a normal day of work Tuesday morning. He's avoided a serious injury. Barger should have a chance to carve out a prominent role at third base and in the outfield for Toronto this spring after slashing .197/.250/.351 with seven home runs, 28 RBI and 20 runs across his first 225 big-league plate appearances last season.