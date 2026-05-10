Addison Barger Injury: Headed for MRI

Barger will undergo an MRI on his right elbow after waking up Sunday with limited range of motion, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Barger was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels due to right elbow soreness, which is a brutal development after he returned from the injured list Saturday following a month-long absence due to ankle injuries. The exact cause of the arm injury isn't known, but it's worth noting that the 26-year-old outfielder fired a 101.2-mph missile to throw out a runner at the plate Saturday. Barger seems unlikely to be in the lineup for Monday's series opener versus Tampa Bay, with his availability beyond that also in question.