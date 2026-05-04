Addison Barger Injury: Homers in first rehab game

Barger (ankles) went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run while serving as the designated hitter in his first rehab game with Single-A Dunedin on Sunday.

The Blue Jays have not revealed their plans for Barger's rehab assignment, but Keegan Matheson of MLB.com suggests the likely plan is for Barger to fly north with the major-league club from Tampa on Wednesday night after he plays in another couple more games with Dunedin. Further, Matheson says Barger should be expected to slide right back into five starts per week for Toronto upon his return from the IL, despite the 26-year-old's 1-for-19 start before the injury.