Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger Injury: Homers in first rehab game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 12:36am

Barger (ankles) went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run while serving as the designated hitter in his first rehab game with Single-A Dunedin on Sunday.

The Blue Jays have not revealed their plans for Barger's rehab assignment, but Keegan Matheson of MLB.com suggests the likely plan is for Barger to fly north with the major-league club from Tampa on Wednesday night after he plays in another couple more games with Dunedin. Further, Matheson says Barger should be expected to slide right back into five starts per week for Toronto upon his return from the IL, despite the 26-year-old's 1-for-19 start before the injury.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
MLB
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
19 days ago
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
21 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
22 days ago