Addison Barger Injury: Homers in first rehab game
Barger (ankles) went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run while serving as the designated hitter in his first rehab game with Single-A Dunedin on Sunday.
The Blue Jays have not revealed their plans for Barger's rehab assignment, but Keegan Matheson of MLB.com suggests the likely plan is for Barger to fly north with the major-league club from Tampa on Wednesday night after he plays in another couple more games with Dunedin. Further, Matheson says Barger should be expected to slide right back into five starts per week for Toronto upon his return from the IL, despite the 26-year-old's 1-for-19 start before the injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League19 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 3 FAAB Review21 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More