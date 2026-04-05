Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger Injury: Injury downplayed by manager

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Manager John Schneider said Sunday he hopes Barger (ankles) is out for "just a day or two, or maybe not even a day," Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

He departed Sunday's game with bilateral ankle discomfort, with Schneider confirming Barger hurt both ankles on a play at first base early in Sunday's game. Schneider's comments suggest there's a chance Barger will return early this week. He should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago