Addison Barger Injury: Injury downplayed by manager
Manager John Schneider said Sunday he hopes Barger (ankles) is out for "just a day or two, or maybe not even a day," Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
He departed Sunday's game with bilateral ankle discomfort, with Schneider confirming Barger hurt both ankles on a play at first base early in Sunday's game. Schneider's comments suggest there's a chance Barger will return early this week. He should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
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