Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

The Blue Jays placed Barger on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 6, due to a left ankle sprain.

Barger sustained the injury Sunday against the White Sox, and it was initially labeled bilateral ankle discomfort. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Barger was "trending in the right direction," but the 26-year-old will still need some time on the shelf to recover. He'll be eligible to rejoin the active roster April 16.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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