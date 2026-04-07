Addison Barger Injury: Lands on injured list
The Blue Jays placed Barger on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 6, due to a left ankle sprain.
Barger sustained the injury Sunday against the White Sox, and it was initially labeled bilateral ankle discomfort. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Barger was "trending in the right direction," but the 26-year-old will still need some time on the shelf to recover. He'll be eligible to rejoin the active roster April 16.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends7 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 308 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More