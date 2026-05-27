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Addison Barger Injury: Likely to resume throwing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 9:08am

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Barger (elbow) will resume throwing "probably [Thursday]," Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Barger's recovery from right elbow inflammation has come along more slowly than expected, but he's poised to take a big step forward Thursday. He's already missed more than two weeks and could require a rehab assignment before returning to the Blue Jays' active roster.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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