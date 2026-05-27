Addison Barger Injury: Likely to resume throwing Thursday
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Barger (elbow) will resume throwing "probably [Thursday]," Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Barger's recovery from right elbow inflammation has come along more slowly than expected, but he's poised to take a big step forward Thursday. He's already missed more than two weeks and could require a rehab assignment before returning to the Blue Jays' active roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends14 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More