Addison Barger Injury: Looking to ramp up activity
Barger (elbow) was in Toronto for a follow-up exam Monday, seeking the green light to start hitting and throwing Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barger was a playoff standout for the Blue Jays last fall, slashing .367/.441/.583 in the postseason, but his 2026 campaign has been plagued by injuries so far. He first hurt his ankles in an awkward landing at first base in early April and returned for just one start before landing right back on the IL with right elbow inflammation. Barger seems eager to begin ramping up his activities, however, and the expectation is still that he will be a big part of the Toronto lineup when healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More