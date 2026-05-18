Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger Injury: Looking to ramp up activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Barger (elbow) was in Toronto for a follow-up exam Monday, seeking the green light to start hitting and throwing Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barger was a playoff standout for the Blue Jays last fall, slashing .367/.441/.583 in the postseason, but his 2026 campaign has been plagued by injuries so far. He first hurt his ankles in an awkward landing at first base in early April and returned for just one start before landing right back on the IL with right elbow inflammation. Barger seems eager to begin ramping up his activities, however, and the expectation is still that he will be a big part of the Toronto lineup when healthy.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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