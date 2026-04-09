Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger Injury: May only miss minimum

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Barger (ankle) might only miss the minimum 10 days on the injured list, MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old sprained his left ankle after landing on first base awkwardly Sunday while attempting to beat out a grounder, and he was placed on the IL on Tuesday, retroactive to April 6. Barger has been off to a slow start at the plate, batting .053 (1-for-19) through eight games, so the time off could allow him to reset.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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