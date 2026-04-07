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Addison Barger Injury: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Barger (ankle) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Barger will sit Tuesday for a second straight game after exiting Sunday's matchup with the White Sox due to bilateral ankle discomfort. Manager John Schneider said Monday that the 26-year-old is "trending in the right direction" but can't yet rule out the possibility of a stint on the injured list. Nathan Lukes is starting in right field Tuesday for Toronto.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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