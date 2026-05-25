Addison Barger Injury: Not ready to throw yet
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Barger (elbow) is "probably still a couple days away from starting throwing," Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The club had expressed hope that Barger could do some throwing Sunday, but Schneider said Barger's recovery from right elbow inflammation has "been a little slower" than anticipated. He's already been sidelined for more than two weeks, and with his recovery inching along there's no timetable at this point for Barger's return.
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