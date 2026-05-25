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Addison Barger Injury: Not ready to throw yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Barger (elbow) is "probably still a couple days away from starting throwing," Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The club had expressed hope that Barger could do some throwing Sunday, but Schneider said Barger's recovery from right elbow inflammation has "been a little slower" than anticipated. He's already been sidelined for more than two weeks, and with his recovery inching along there's no timetable at this point for Barger's return.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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