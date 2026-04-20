Addison Barger Injury: Progressing in recovery
Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Monday that Barger (ankles) will start running Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Barger continues to progress in his recovery from sprained left and right ankles, and he has done enough to be cleared to start running. He may not need to embark on a rehab assignment and could be back with the Blue Jays for the start of their homestand Friday against the Guardians.
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