Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger Injury: Ramping up baseball work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Barger (ankles) is ramping up his baseball activities, with the next steps in his rehab program being running the bases and hitting live pitching, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 26-year-old continues to work his way back from the sprains in both ankles he sustained in early April, and he appears to be getting close to being cleared for game action. Barger will need a multi-game rehab assignment in the minors before coming off the injured list, so he's likely still at least a week or two away from potentially rejoining the Blue Jays.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
9 days ago
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
11 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
24 days ago