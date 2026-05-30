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Addison Barger Injury: Resumes swinging bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Barger (elbow) has been hitting in the batting cage at Toronto's complex in Dunedin, Florida, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Zwelling describes Barger's hitting sessions as "flips, tee work, etc." The slugger has missed most of the season to this point, first due to an IL stay following an ankle injury and then due to his current elbow issue. While Barger seems to be making progress in his recovery from the latter injury, he may require a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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