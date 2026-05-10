Addison Barger Injury: Scratched with sore elbow
The Blue Jays scratched Barger from the starting nine for Sunday's game against the Angels due to a sore right elbow.
Barger had been slated to bat leadoff and start in right field, but he'll end up hitting the bench while he tends to an injury to his throwing arm. Ernie Clement is now in line to serve as Toronto's table setter in the series finale, while Myles Straw was a late addition to the starting outfield. After a month-long stint on the injured list due to left and right ankle sprains, Barger was activated Saturday and went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in the Blue Jays' 14-1 victory.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League25 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 3 FAAB Review27 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More