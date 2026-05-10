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Addison Barger Injury: Scratched with sore elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

The Blue Jays scratched Barger from the starting nine for Sunday's game against the Angels due to a sore right elbow.

Barger had been slated to bat leadoff and start in right field, but he'll end up hitting the bench while he tends to an injury to his throwing arm. Ernie Clement is now in line to serve as Toronto's table setter in the series finale, while Myles Straw was a late addition to the starting outfield. After a month-long stint on the injured list due to left and right ankle sprains, Barger was activated Saturday and went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in the Blue Jays' 14-1 victory.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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