Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger Injury: Shut down through Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Barger (ankles) will remain shut down from baseball activities through Monday's off day, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barger is dealing with soreness in both ankles, though he's experiencing more discomfort in the left ankle. He is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list April 16, but given that he won't resume baseball activities until two days before that date, it's likely Barger will require more down time.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago