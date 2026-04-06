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Addison Barger Injury: Trending positively, but IL in play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Barger (ankles) is "trending in the right direction, but a stint on the injured list has not been ruled out, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barger was forced to exit Sunday's game against the White Sox with bilateral ankle discomfort. He is absent from Monday's lineup versus the Dodgers, but with southpaw Justin Wrobleski on the mound, it's unlikely the left-handed-hitting Barger would've started even if healthy. Tyler Fitzgerald is with the Blue Jays on the taxi squad for now, but he could be added to the roster if Barger is unable to avoid the IL.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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