Addison Barger News: Back in action Thursday
Barger (hand) is in the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
A hit-by-pitch Sunday prompted X-rays, which were negative. Barger is now ready to return to action and continue his bid for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a utility man. He split his time on the major-league roster last season between third base (36 games), right field (27 games) and left field (10 appearances).
