Addison Barger News: Delivers walk-off

Barger went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Arizona.

Barger and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Barger's served as a walk-off. The long ball was Barger's eighth of the season and sixth since May 30. He's been hot at the plate lately, going 18-for-60 (.300) with 14 runs scored and 12 RBI in his last 16 games.