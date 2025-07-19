Addison Barger News: Four hits in Saturday's win

Barger went 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

The knocks had exit velocities ranging from 98.7 mph on his sixth-inning double to 108.3 mph on a fourth-inning leadoff single up the middle, as Barger recorded his first career four-hit game. The 25-year-old continues to scorch the ball in a breakout campaign, and through 14 contests in July he's batting .347 (17-for-49) with four doubles, four homers, two steals, 10 runs and 14 RBI.