Addison Barger News: Hitting bench Tuesday

Barger is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

The 26-year-old will head to the bench Tuesday for the second time in Toronto's first five games, with this absence coming against Colorado righty Ryan Feltner. It'll be a chance to reset for Barger, who has gone 0-for-12 with two walks, two RBI and five strikeouts. Nathan Lukes is instead starting in right field for Toronto.