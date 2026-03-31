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Addison Barger News: Hitting bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Barger is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

The 26-year-old will head to the bench Tuesday for the second time in Toronto's first five games, with this absence coming against Colorado righty Ryan Feltner. It'll be a chance to reset for Barger, who has gone 0-for-12 with two walks, two RBI and five strikeouts. Nathan Lukes is instead starting in right field for Toronto.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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