Addison Barger News: Hitting bench Tuesday
Barger is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
The 26-year-old will head to the bench Tuesday for the second time in Toronto's first five games, with this absence coming against Colorado righty Ryan Feltner. It'll be a chance to reset for Barger, who has gone 0-for-12 with two walks, two RBI and five strikeouts. Nathan Lukes is instead starting in right field for Toronto.
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