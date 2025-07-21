Addison Barger News: Idle against southpaw

Barger is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

The left-handed-hitting Barger started against a southpaw (Robbie Ray) and went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Giants, but he'll head to the bench Monday while the Blue Jays face a second straight lefty (Carlos Rodon). Joey Loperfido will spell Barger in right field and will bat ninth.