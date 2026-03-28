Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger News: Idle vs. southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 8:17am

Barger is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.

With left-hander Jeffrey Springs taking the mound for the Athletics on Saturday, Barger will open the contest in the dugout while the Blue Jays go with Davis Schneider, Daulton Varsho and Myles Straw in the outfield from left to right. Barger went 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Opening Day on Friday.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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