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Addison Barger News: Makes impact on defense in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Barger went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Saturday's 14-1 win over the Angels.

Making his return from a month-long stint on the IL due to sprains on both ankles, Barger wasn't able to get anything going with his bat, but he did make a stunning defensive play. With the game still scoreless in the second inning, Barger caught what should by all rights have been a sacrifice fly by Vaughn Grissom to right field, but instead he unleashed a throw to home plate at 101.2 mph that got Jorge Soler at the plate for an inning-ending double play -- the top velocity on any outfield assist in the majors this season, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. Barger hit second in the game, and that could become his usual spot in the lineup against right-handers, as the Jays try to get him better pitches to hit by parking him in front of Vladimir Guerrero.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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