Addison Barger News: Opening campaign in minors

The Blue Jays are sending Barger to Triple-A Buffalo to begin the season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Barger has had a terrific spring, slashing .367/.429/.733 with three home runs, six RBI, eight runs and a stolen base. Nonetheless, Toronto isn't able to find room for him on the Opening Day roster. Barger will begin the campaign in Triple-A, where's he spent the majority of the past two years, but there's a good chance he'll get a call-up to the majors at some point in 2025.