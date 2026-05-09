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Addison Barger News: Reinstated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Blue Jays reinstated Barger (ankle) from the injured list Saturday.

Barger has been sidelined by a left ankle sprain since early April, but he's been playing in minor-league rehab games since Sunday. The 26-year-old went 2-for-9 with a pair of homers and three RBI during his three-game assignment and will now reclaim his role as Toronto's primary right fielder. Yohendrick Pinango was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
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