Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger News: Set to be primary right fielder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Barger will see most of his playing time in right field this season, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old might have bounced between right field and third base once again if the Blue Jays had headed into 2026 fully healthy, but with Anthony Santander (shoulder) set for another long absence, Barger will be needed more in the outfield. He could still wind up on the strong side of a platoon after slashing just .217/.270/.337 against left-handed pitching in 2025, but Toronto doesn't have an obvious candidate to pair him with in right field aside from the light-hitting Myles Straw. Maintaining his stamina in a full-time role will be Barger's biggest task, however -- he held a .264/.318/.512 slash line at the end of July last year, but managed just a .205/.270/.360 line the rest of the way in the regular season.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Addison Barger
