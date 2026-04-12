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Adley Rutschman Injury: Encouraging MRI results

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Manager Craig Albernaz said after Sunday's win against the Giants that the results of Rutschman's (ankle) MRI were encouraging, and the catcher may not require a lengthy stay on the injured list, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rutschman landed on the injured list Saturday due to ankle inflammation, and the imaging indicates he's not dealing with a more serious issue. The 28-year-old will be eligible to be reinstated April 21, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to play by that that. In the meantime, Samuel Basallo should operate as Baltimore's primary backstop while Maverick Handley handles backup duties.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
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