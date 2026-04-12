Adley Rutschman Injury: Encouraging MRI results
Manager Craig Albernaz said after Sunday's win against the Giants that the results of Rutschman's (ankle) MRI were encouraging, and the catcher may not require a lengthy stay on the injured list, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Rutschman landed on the injured list Saturday due to ankle inflammation, and the imaging indicates he's not dealing with a more serious issue. The 28-year-old will be eligible to be reinstated April 21, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to play by that that. In the meantime, Samuel Basallo should operate as Baltimore's primary backstop while Maverick Handley handles backup duties.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adley Rutschman See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets17 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adley Rutschman See More