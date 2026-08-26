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Adley Rutschman Injury: Held out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Rutschman (elbow) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Miami.

Rutschman will miss a second straight start after he hyperextended his right elbow on a swing Monday. With a team off day Thursday and the Yankees on the docket this weekend, Rutschman will get some extra rest before likely returning to action Friday. Connor Wong is behind the dish again for the Red Sox in Wednesday's series finale.

Adley Rutschman
Boston Red Sox
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