Adley Rutschman Injury: Held out again Wednesday
Rutschman (elbow) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Miami.
Rutschman will miss a second straight start after he hyperextended his right elbow on a swing Monday. With a team off day Thursday and the Yankees on the docket this weekend, Rutschman will get some extra rest before likely returning to action Friday. Connor Wong is behind the dish again for the Red Sox in Wednesday's series finale.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adley Rutschman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adley Rutschman See More